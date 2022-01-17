Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Sells $17,722.77 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $17,722.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrea Carolan Speers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Andrea Carolan Speers sold 1,330 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $20,841.10.

TRHC opened at $15.02 on Monday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,660,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,239,000 after acquiring an additional 79,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

TRHC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

