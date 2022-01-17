AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CAO Sells $459,400.00 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CAO Chris A. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $459,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.70) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $1,108,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 125.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after purchasing an additional 402,477 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. 31.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMC. Citigroup raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

