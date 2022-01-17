Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Short Interest Update

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a growth of 124.3% from the December 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 207,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $585,045.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 210,963 shares of company stock valued at $593,531 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRN. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 598.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 84,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 297,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

BRN opened at $2.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.56. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.