Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 15.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Raymond James cut HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $122,877.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $49.94 on Monday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

