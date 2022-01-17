Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 13,068 SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in SLM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 343,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 11.1% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $20.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. The firm had revenue of $357.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 12.36%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

