Inspire Investing LLC Sells 8,052 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 64.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fox Factory by 114.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Fox Factory stock opened at $149.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $117.59 and a 12-month high of $190.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

