Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 2,970 Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,787,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $367,994,000 after buying an additional 56,201 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,831,000 after acquiring an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Albany International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,272,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 46,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,587 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International stock opened at $88.90 on Monday. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728 in the last 90 days. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

