Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $23.85 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

