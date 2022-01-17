Inspire Investing LLC Invests $232,000 in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kemper by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter valued at about $739,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4,244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 127,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,654,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

KMPR opened at $64.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.90. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

In related news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMPR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

