Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $148,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 40,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,593,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPXU opened at $13.21 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.27.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

