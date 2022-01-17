Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDRR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 93.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 605,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,043,000 after buying an additional 292,476 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the second quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 10.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 307,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 203,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,562 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the period.

FDRR opened at $45.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

