Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,250 Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at about $648,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Immunocore by 43.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 53,533 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the second quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter worth about $725,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $22.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMCR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

