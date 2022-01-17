Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$156,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,408,901.34. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total value of C$382,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$272,948.85. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $715,269.

SSL stock opened at C$7.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.86 and a twelve month high of C$11.34.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$34.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

