State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.48.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $982,499. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $87.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.08. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.