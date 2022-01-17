Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.34). Aeglea BioTherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGLE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Armen Shanafelt purchased 14,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $53,600.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 229,592 shares of company stock valued at $846,102 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth $4,823,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 79.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 397,100 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 127.7% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 609,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 341,936 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 172,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,847,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,639,000 after purchasing an additional 147,689 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

