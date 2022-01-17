CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 142 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Teleflex by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 9.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.91.

TFX opened at $325.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.86%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

