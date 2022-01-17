Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stake Trimmed by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

VPU stock opened at $151.85 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.44.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

