CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,244 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,714 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 12.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,677 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,788 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,758 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,489 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Shares of CTXS opened at $95.80 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average is $99.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

