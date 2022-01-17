Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio stock opened at $215.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.90 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.31 and its 200 day moving average is $324.58.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,729 shares of company stock worth $16,995,787 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

