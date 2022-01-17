Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,321 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.47% of Old Second Bancorp worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 48,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

OSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $14.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $405.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.