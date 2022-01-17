Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,175,000 after buying an additional 40,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,129,000 after buying an additional 121,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,841,000 after buying an additional 186,371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,871,000 after buying an additional 119,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,521,000 after buying an additional 77,185 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIT opened at $101.46 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.11.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In related news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

