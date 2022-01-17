iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.63% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 47,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 114,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period.

BYLD stock opened at $24.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $25.73.

