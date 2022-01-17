Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth about $92,870,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 39.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,989,000 after acquiring an additional 94,086 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 17.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,376,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth about $17,983,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 14,130.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 64,434 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $242.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of -539.36 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $218.28 and a 1 year high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

