Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,010 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 80.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 16.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Quidel by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Quidel by 105.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Quidel by 43.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $114.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of -0.27. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $265.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.07 and a 200 day moving average of $135.92.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

