Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 59,829 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 535,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $47.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $47.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

