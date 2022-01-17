Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Graham were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Graham by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Graham by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 21.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $595.17 per share, for a total transaction of $59,517.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 60 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GHC opened at $632.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $597.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.13. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $547.75 and a 52-week high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $809.44 million during the quarter.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

