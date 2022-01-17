Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.06 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,757 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 34,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM opened at $51.41 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.