Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,400 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $652,983,000 after buying an additional 1,253,996 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,244,000 after buying an additional 687,374 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,423,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,282,000 after buying an additional 348,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 674,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after buying an additional 282,130 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $41.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALSN. Morgan Stanley lowered Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.