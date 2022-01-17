Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter worth $17,841,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Alteryx by 5.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 18.5% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $186,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $540,275. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $58.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.88 and a 52 week high of $140.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.22.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.10.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

