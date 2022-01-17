Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 1,151 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,285.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,791,000 after purchasing an additional 538,456 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 69,988 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 124,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,526 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.66. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $64.91.

