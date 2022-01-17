PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,625 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of PTC worth $23,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PTC by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after buying an additional 23,188 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in PTC by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 175,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after buying an additional 44,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in PTC by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $115.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.41. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.