BlackRock Inc. Has $776.49 Million Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,170,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 280,941 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.28% of American Financial Group worth $776,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $131,014,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,335,000 after buying an additional 188,734 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 966.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after buying an additional 178,322 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AFG opened at $135.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.20 and its 200-day moving average is $134.23. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

