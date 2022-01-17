Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,013 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Exelixis worth $23,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXEL. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,124 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

