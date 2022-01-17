Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,267,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.51% of Honest worth $23,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,811,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,598,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

In other Honest news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeremy Liew sold 529,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $4,381,014.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,647,684.

HNST opened at $6.83 on Monday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

