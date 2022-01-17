Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,317 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Laureate Education by 10.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Laureate Education by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Laureate Education by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Laureate Education by 3.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 88,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Laureate Education by 15.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $50,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $11.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a net margin of 50.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.