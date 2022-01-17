Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Polaris worth $24,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Polaris by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $118.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.93. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

PII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist cut their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

