Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,851 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cohu by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $398,280. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COHU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

COHU stock opened at $36.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.73. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.