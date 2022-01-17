17,920 Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,319,000 after acquiring an additional 697,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Newmark Group by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 498,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Newmark Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after acquiring an additional 481,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Newmark Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,264,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,235,000 after acquiring an additional 274,522 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NMRK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.