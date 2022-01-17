Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Rises By 44.6%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the December 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VWAPY opened at 22.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is 20.38 and its 200-day moving average is 22.31. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of 18.10 and a 12 month high of 29.85.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.