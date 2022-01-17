First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 397 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 257.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,525 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Match Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after acquiring an additional 965,951 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after acquiring an additional 946,456 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH opened at $121.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.91.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.11.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

