WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Short Interest Update

WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of WhereverTV Broadcasting stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. WhereverTV Broadcasting has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.20.
WhereverTV Broadcasting Company Profile
