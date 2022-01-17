WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Short Interest Update

WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WhereverTV Broadcasting stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. WhereverTV Broadcasting has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

WhereverTV Broadcasting Company Profile

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp. engages in the provision of subscription television services. It specializes in pre-paid live-streaming, genre-specific, and in-language viewing choices from around the world, delivered to anywhere in the world, and through any internet enabled device. The company was founded by Mark Cavicchia in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

