First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 548.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after acquiring an additional 329,426 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,438,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,096,000 after acquiring an additional 59,970 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRL opened at $355.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $249.48 and a one year high of $460.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

