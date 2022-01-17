UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Down 42.7% in December

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $39.49 on Monday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

UPMMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UPM-Kymmene Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.