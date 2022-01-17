Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,663 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 20.5% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 105.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 174.4% during the third quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 26,751 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on XLNX. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.36.

Shares of XLNX opened at $198.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $239.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.39.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

