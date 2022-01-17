First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 2,045 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 987.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,150,000 after buying an additional 1,431,524 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 93,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 423.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 119,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 96,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $51.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

