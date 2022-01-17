Swiss National Bank Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of EPR Properties worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 44.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $47.60 on Monday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

