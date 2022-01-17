First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 644.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,381,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Five9 by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $128.36 on Monday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.33 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total value of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,693,682 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

