Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Pool worth $25,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 889.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at $229,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,713,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $494.10 on Monday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

