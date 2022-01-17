Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $24,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 492.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

OHI opened at $31.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

