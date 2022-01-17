First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 54,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,544 shares during the period.

Shares of GSP opened at $18.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $18.05.

